Last Minute Deal: Become A Speed Reading Machine Read 300 Books This Year

We have a great last-minute deal for our readers on the Become A Speed Reading Machine Read 300 Books This Year in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store.

In this course, you’ll learn the entire, step-by-step blueprint the instructor uses to read over 300 book per year. Reading isn’t just something you should do, it’s something youdo if you want to live your dreams. You’ll learn how to pick the right books for success, how to comprehend them at an incredible rate, and apply their lessons to your life.

Requirements

Brandon Hakim is on a quest to give you the education you’ll never get in school. The things that the world’s highest achievers spent their entire lives discovering, that no professor or teacher will ever tell you. Because when he was in college, he was mad. He’d just read a book and everything inside was the opposite of what he was learning in all his classes.

So he ran into the dean’s office and said, “I’m literally learning more from the books I get on Amazon for five bucks than these classes that cost thousands of dollars each!” And all she had to say was… they’re working on it!

So when he walked out that day, Brandon swore he’d teach himself the things he should have learned in school. And he started reading lots of books and realized one big thing: Everyone who’s excelled in any area of life knew things we’re never taught in school. They were Insiders.

They discovered the truth about finding their purpose and creating a perfect vision to work towards. Or about motivation and productivity, financial freedom, having authentic relationships, changing the world, persuading people, learning incredibly quickly or celebrating their hundredth birthday still in perfect health.

So if you want to live a life miles beyond the “regular” life, you’ll have to learn less from a classroom, and more from the people who have actually gotten the things you want. And Brandon’s goal is to condense tens of thousands of pages of reading in different subjects to help you become way more productive and make a lasting impact on the world.