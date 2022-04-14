Sabrent DS-UCTB 10-Bay 3.5-inch SATA HDD tray less docking station

Sabrent has introduced a new storage solution in the form of its 10 Bay 3.5″ SATA enclosure aptly named the DS-UCTB which is now available to purchase priced at $600. Features of the SATA HDD tray less docking station include USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C port supports transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps, 10x SATA 6 Gbit/s 3.5″ hard drive tray-less bays, hot-swappable with 10 independent ON/OFF power switches and 2 x 120 mm fans for additional cooling capability.

Other features include an aluminium enclosure integrated Kensington security slot enabling you to secure the hardware from theft as well as a lock to prevent accidental opening of bays. Is also worth mentioning that the storage solution does not have built in RAID functionality, although software RAID configurations are possible if needed.

SATA HDD docking station

“Sabrent announces DS-UCTB 10-Bay 3.5″ SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station (USB 3.2 Type-C And Type-A) (DS-UCTB). This Sabrent SATA Hard Drive Tray-Less Docking Station enables you to access 3.5″ hard drives, without the frustration of assembling enclosures. By inserting a 3.5″ SATA hard drive directly into this docking station, you can quickly access drive contents and transfer files. Transfer data quickly and easily through USB 3.2 at speeds up to 10 Gbps.”

