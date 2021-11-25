TerraMaster F5-221 Business 5-Bay NAS from $380

TerraMaster has introduced a new 5 bay network attached storage solution in the form of the F5-221 NAS which is now available to purchase priced at $380 from online retailers and the official TerraMaster online store. The TerraMaster F5-221 NAS is equipped with a 2.00 GHz (2.50 GHz boost) Intel dual-core processor which can be supported by up to 6GB of memory offering users speeds of up to 200 MB/s read and up to 190 MB/s write with Link Aggregation enabled.

The TerraMaster F5-221 NAS has been specifically designed for professional use with security with AES hardware encryption support as well as supporting 4K HD video transcoding making it ideal for multimedia storage applications.

TerraMaster F5-221 5-Bay NAS

Multiple Layers of Data Security

The F5-221 comes with five layers of data security to provide maximum protection. Data security features include Automatic Scheduled Backup, Btrfs File System and Snapshot, RAID 1,5,6 Array Security, AES Hardware Folder Encryption & Network Transport Encryption, and Cloud Drive Data Backup.

Advanced File System

The F5-221 uses a next-generation file system for maximum data protection. Advanced Btrfs file system offers 71,680 system-wide snapshots and 1,024 snapshots per shared folder. This feature prevents data corruption and lowers maintenance cost.

4K Ultra HD Video Transcoding

The F5-221 is compatible with the DLNA protocol, third-party’s multimedia servers enable users to stream 4K media content from TNAS to multimedia playback devices. The device offers 4K H.264 live transcoding to deliver smooth 4K video playback on computers, smartphones, and media players that lack native support for HD formats.

Private Cloud Storage

The F5-221 is the perfect NAS device for setting up a private cloud storage for businesses. Cloud storage enables remote access capabilities which makes work collaboration easier. Rights of access can be tailored for managers and employees. It supports two-way cloud drive sync, making sure that all progress is saved in the two file locations—TNAS and computer.

