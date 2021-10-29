TerraMaster D5-300C 5 Bay RAID NAS storage for home

If you are looking for a professional NAS storage solution for your home or small business you may be interested in the new 5-Bay D5-300C RAID NAS launched by TerraMaster this week. The D5-300C 5-bay RAID NAS storage has been specifically designed for small office and home office applications and features 2+3 RAID feature that offers better storage configuration flexibility. Offering a versatile storage solution for video editing, media files, video surveillance, backups, technical and general data storage, and more.

NAS RAID configuration

TerraMaster’s exclusive 2+3 RAID storage configuration allows RAID 0 or RAID 1 for the first and second HDD bays while the rest of the drives installed on the other bays combine to create a single, independent drive structure.

TerraMaster D5-300C NAS storage for home office

– The TerraMaster D5-300C uses SUPERSPEED USB 3.1 Gen1 (5 Gbps) protocol. In RAID 0, with desktop SSHD hard drives, the read/write speed is up to 410 MB/s. Under USB 2.0, the read/write speed only can reach 28 MB/s.

– The TerraMaster D5-300C is equipped with a USB type-C SUPERSPEED interface and is compatible with Mac and Windows computers.

– The D5-300C can support five (5) SATA hard drives, is compatible with an 18 TB 3.5-inch SATA hard drive, and supports a total storage capacity of up to 90 TB.

– The D5-300C is compatible with various hard drives, such as 3.5-inch SATA hard drives (including WD Green hard drives, WD Red hard drives, WD Purple hard drives, and Enterprise hard drives), 2.5″ SATA hard drives, and 2.5″ SATA SSD.

“D5-300C is compatible with various hard drives, such as 3.5 inch SATA hard drives (including WD Green hard drives, WD Red hard drives, WD Purple hard drives, and Enterprise hard drives), 2.5” SATA hard drives, and 2.5” SATA SSD. The D5-300C provides 2+3 RAID storage. This means that hard drive1 and hard drive 2 can be configured as RAID 0, RAID 1 or single disk to secure your important data. The remaining drives 3 through 5 work as single, independent drives. This allows you maximum flexibility in utilizing these three drives.”

Source : TerraMaster

