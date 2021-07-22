TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 compact 16-bay storage tower

TerraMaster has introduced its new professional grade 16 bay Thunderbolt 3 storage tower in the form of the D16 which will soon be available to purchase priced at $3,600. Designed for professional video editors, animators, CAD users, and other content creators, the D16 Thunderbolt 3 delivers up to 40 Gbps data transfer speed for fast and efficient 4K/8K video editing. Equipped with a pair of Thunderbolt 3 40 Gbps ports and a professional-grade RAID controller, the D16 Thunderbolt 3 delivers speeds of up to 2817 MB/s when fitted with 16 SSDs in RAID 0 array mode on Windows OS and in RAID 6 mode is capable of delivering speeds of up to 2480 MB/s.

“The time needed for virtually every aspect of the post-production workflow falls when using the D16 Thunderbolt 3. At lightning speed, users can transfer several hours of footage from a Blackmagic device to Adobe Premiere Pro. In turn, with uncompressed HD 10-bit and 12-bit video, users can edit the ProRes 422 (HQ), ProRes 4444 XQ, and other data streams. Thumbnails and preview rendering are significantly more responsive when using large items with numerous high-definition clips.”

“The TerraMaster D16 Thunderbolt 3 storage is equipped with smart silent fans for efficient and silent cooling. It uses an advanced thermal design to ensure cooling to internal HDDs. Smart cooling fans ensure stable working temperatures at all times at a satisfactory noise level – ensuring it won’t disturb working professionals.”

The D16 Thunderbolt 3 storage system supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 50, and 10, as well as JBOD disk array modes.

Source : TerraMaster

