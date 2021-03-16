TerraMaster D2-310 USB-C RAID NAS now available

Network attached storage solution provider TerraMaster has unveiled their latest system to support USB-C connectivity taking the form of the recently updated TerraMaster D2-310 now with a single USB-C connection on the rear. Now transfer speeds can reach as high as 410MB/s for SSHD or SSD and the system supports Apple Time Machine in both Windows and Mac systems.

The compact NAS allows you to install either two 2.5 or 3.5 inch SATA or SSD drives and is compatible with 3.5 inch SATA drives up to 16TB, and is capable of accepting a maximum total capacity of 32TB.

Features of the TerraMaster D2-310 USB-C NAS include :

– Up to 32TB storage capacity. D2-310 can support two (2) SATA hard drives, is compatible with 16TB 3.5 inch SATA hard drive, and has a total storage capacity up to 32TB. (Note: users need to purchase their own hard drives. HDD’s are not included.). D2-310 is equipped with brand new USB type-C high-speed interface and compatible with Mac and Windows computers, and also works with the computers possessing the Thunderbolt 3 interface.

– Compatible with various hard drives including 3.5″ SATA hard drives, 2.5″ SATA hard drives and SSD. The product might not be able to detect the newly installed hard drives that had been used on other devices before. For the security of the data, please format the hard drives on the D2-310 before use.

Adopts real SUPERSPEED USB3.1(Gen1) Type-C interface, the read/write speed is up to 410MB/s. Copy a 1GB video in only 2-3 seconds.

– Multiple RAIDs supported. D2-310 supports RAID 0, RAID 1, JBOD and SINGLE which can better satisfy various demands of users. In RAID 1, data will be in a mirror backup. When there is a damaged hard drive, you can directly replace the hard drive, and the data will be recovered automatically. This provides an absolute security guarantee for the data.

– Various applications. Great for data backup, video editing, storage of R&D technical documents, archival backup, music libraries, financial records, storage of video surveillance recordings and corporate data storage. Featuring an aluminum-alloy shell and low-noise fans, D2-310 is extremely solid and reliable with good heat dissipation capabilities and low noise production. It has passed multiple certifications, including FCC, CE, UL, GS and RoHS.

The TerraMaster D2-310 USB-C NAS is now available to purchase priced at around $160.

Source : TerraMaster

