Tera 1,000Wh power station : fast charging, 1,2000w, 10 outputs and more $650

Tera is a new 1,000 Wh power station built for the outdoors or as an emergency backup for your home, capable of providing 1,200watts of output from 10 outlets. Thanks to its fast charging technology the Tera can recharge from flat to 80% in just 16 minutes and is equipped with an EV grade battery. The battery will be completely charged in just 2 hours and is also solar panel compatible allowing you to charge the power station off grid when needed. Thanks to its passthrough charging technology you can also power your devices as you charge your power station either via the mains or using solar panels. The Tera is a fast charging portable power solution for under $650,

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $649 or £482 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 35% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“The 70mai Power Station Tera 1000 is an innovative clean energy solution combining power and portability. it’s perfect for your everyday power needs at home, off the grid, or just on the way. With enough capacity to power a full-fledged home away from home, get a full recharge in as little as two hours, or in 6 hours entirely from the sun.”

If the Tera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Tera 1,000Wh power station project checkout the promotional video below.

“Have fun outdoors without constraints. Solar compatibility and pass-through charging allow you to charge your devices and the power station itself simultaneously in the sun. And with Tera’s breakthrough heat dissipation, you won’t need to worry about the device overheating. If power goes offline, keep up to 10 devices plugged in simultaneously. If Tera 1000’s battery starts to run low, charge back up fully in just 2 hours with your home AC outlet.”

“Tera 1000 operates without the loud hum of a fan, so you can power your gear and get work done with peace and quiet. Its steel internal structure and 2-layer outer shell can effectively endure the wear and tear of outdoor use, so you’re free to carry & stack it wherever you travel. Whether you have a big gig, or you just want to jam away with your friends all day long, Tera 1000 keeps the music playing for hours and hours.”

