70mai Tera 1000 portable power station

70mai has this week launched its latest portable power station in the form of the Tera 1000 offering 1200 W, 2400 W surge power. The Tera 1000 features 10 outputs and has been designed to provide stable power to a wide variety of different devices. The Tera 1000 is appentently the industry’s first power station equipped with 3 built-in ventilation spaces says 70mai. Featuring a diecast aluminium heatsink and industry-leading level heat dissipation as Tera 1000 “generates 50% less heat than competitors when working under the same condition”.

“Tera 1000 can be charged in 4 flexible ways: via AC outlet, gas generator, car cigarette lighter and solar panel. With advanced inverter technology, Tera 1000 fully recharges in as fast as 2 hours, or recharge to 80% in 1 hour and support a majority of outdoor equipment and home appliances, even car batteries. “

Tera 1000 portable power station

• 1000Wh, 10 Power Outlets – The Tera can run multiple heavy-duty appliances at once, bringing the creature comforts of home outdoor.

• 2-Hour Fast Recharge, 4-Way Flexible Recharge – Through AC or generator alone, the Tera can reach full recharge within 2 hours, and charge to 80% in about 1 hour.

• Light, Portable, Handy – With an ergonomic silicone handle, the Tera gives you a firm and comfortable grip for easier handling. Weighing 27.5lbs, it’s one of the lightest power stations in the 1000Wh range and is not much heavier than a watermelon

• Safest Power Solution – Concrete Galvanized Steel Chassis makes the power station to be drop-resistant and EV-Grade Batteries reinforced by the best-in-class BMS (Battery Management Systems) from Texas Instrument help protect against over-charge, over-discharge, or overheating.

• Advanced Heat Dissipation – Comes with industry’s first 3 built-in ventilation spaces and a 4x size back-up fan. Thus, it generates 50% less heat than competitors.

• Bluetooth App Control – Connect to the 70mai App through Bluetooth to control remotely. Turn on and off, manage settings and check status, monitor carbon emission savings and more!

“Tera 1000 offers users a firm and comfortable grip with its ergonomic silicone handle. Equipped with a patented 2-in-1 inverter, Tera 1000 eliminates the bulky adapter, which allows users to carry energy around without being dragged down by extra weights. Connected with 70mai APP through bluetooth to control remotely, Tera 1000 allows users to check status in real-time, monitor carbon emissions savings and so on.”

Source : 70mai





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals