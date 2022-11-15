Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with heatsink

Kingston has this week, announced the launch of a new heatsink option for its range of FURY Renegade SSD storage drives. The second-generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 storage drive has been specifically designed for console and PC gamers. Providing speeds up to 7,300/7,000 MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS to deliver “amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience” says Kingston.

The latest Kingston SSDs have been optimized to reduce game and application load times, and are available in capacities of up to 4 TB. The Kingston FURY Renegade SSD range of storage is available in capacities of 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB and each drive comes with a limited five-year warranty and free technical support. The new low profile, graphene aluminium heatsink keeps your drive cool during intense usage and brings superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PCs and laptops.

“The design of the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to provide users with high-performance storage to complement the latest CPUs and GPUs with unbound storage,” said Keith Schimmenti, SSD business manager, Kingston. “With the introduction of the optional heatsink model, users can meet the increasingly high standards of future gaming platforms with speed and thermal stability.”

