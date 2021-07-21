Tempest phone chess clock stand from $36

Tempest is a new chess clock that uses the power of your phone and providing a tilting stand that is easy to trigger when your move is complete. Constructed using premium leather and requiring no battery thanks to the companion smartphone application that is available for iOS and Android devices. The precision chess clock can be used for different styles of chess and has a wide variety of different settings depending on your preferred game. Out of the box, Tempest lets you choose between two elegant chess clock face designs offering both Digital or Analog.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $36 or £27 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 55% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Tempest campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fulfillment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Tempest smartphone chess clock stand project play the promotional video below.

“Finally, we created the world’s first high-definition, full-color, traditional form factor chess clock that uses cutting-edge technology. Our premium base + App transforms your phone into a chess clock. No bluetooth, no wifi, no batteries required. Just gravity sensing software in the Tempest app perfectly coupled to the high quality base. It’s an unprecedented, patent-pending -and we’re sure you’ll agree- beautifully simple execution.”

“Take the Tempest Chess Clock right out of the box and download your FREE Tempest App (works with Android or iOS). Find the unique code on the Tempest box to sync with the app, and you’re all set!”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the smartphone chess clock stand, jump over to the official Tempest crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

