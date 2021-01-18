PowerEver transforms your battery pack into a non-stop power supply

Electronic enthusiasts, developers and makers searching for a way to transform a battery pack into a non-stop power supply. Maybe interested in the PowerEver has been created by Pichanon Suwannathada and Lambda Nu Co. Ltd and is now available to purchAse from the Crowd Supply website priced from just $19.

PowerEver is a tiny electronic board that will keep your commercial power bank running non-stop while minimizing self-drained current. It is user-adjustable and is compatible with nearly all power banks in the market. This means that your power bank will never run short of mobile power for your electronic gadget.

“Modern off-the-shelf power banks are excellent, clean, galvanically isolated power sources that will often turn themselves off without enough load connected. To overcome this hurdle, PowerEver has been created allowing your favorite electronic boards and gadgets to run non-stop. PowerEver is designed to consume as little current as possible while passing most of it to your connected device. This current is freely adjustable using a single push button on the back side either to increase or decrease draw to suit to your power banks behavior.”

PowerEver lets you use your power bank until the end of its life, even when its no longer capable of charging your phone. There is still more than enough power for your Arduino application board on the go, or during programming/testing your microcontroller. All this without fear of power surge and noise from an AC adapter.

Features of the PowerEver :

– Use generic mobile phone power banks as a regular DC 5 V power supply for powering all kind of gadgets and electronic boards

– User-adjustable through button triggering to suit almost all power banks

– Designed to consume as little current as possible

– Small and light-weight enough to put into your wallet

– Fully open source with complete schematics and source code provided for immediate tweaking

Specifications of the PowerEver :

– Microcontroller – ATtiny13A running 1.2 MHz at 5 V

– 5 VDC powered by any mobile power bank

– Adjustable total current drain from 110 mA down to 3 mA (16.5 mA as default)

– 1x USB Type-A male for connecting to a power bank

– 1x USB Type-A female output to user loads

– 1x push button

– 1x blue LED for visual feedback

– 16 mm x 50 mm (~ .6 in x 2 in)

– 5.9 g (~ .21 oz)

– Optional accessories : USB Type-A male to 5-pin screw terminal connector

Source : Crowd Supply

