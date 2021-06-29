Telegram update brings group video calls and more

Telegram has released an update for its app which brings a range of new features to the platform, this includes group video calling and a new screen sharing feature.

The new Telegram group video calling feature lets you turn a group voice chat into a video call, you can have a group video chat with up to 30 people at once. There is also support for tablets and desktops with a split screen view and more.

Today’s update lets you turn on your camera or share your screen during Voice Chats in groups – on all devices, including tablets and desktops. This brings voice chats to a whole new level, ready for online classes, business meetings and family gatherings.

We’re also introducing animated backgrounds, stylish message animations and more .

While audio-only participants are unlimited, video is currently available for the first 30 people who join the voice chat. This limit will increase soon as voice chats take on streaming games, live events and more.

There is also another new feature on Telegram, the ability to share your screen and there are some new animated backgrounds and more. You can find out more details about all of the new features in the latest version of Telegram at the link below.

