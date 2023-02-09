Tehran S3 confirmed for Apple TV+

Apple has this week confirmed that third season of the popular espionage thriller Tehran will premiere on the Apple TV+ streaming service very soon and is now in production. Unfortunately Apple has not announced a release date for Tehran S3 but as soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always. If you have not yet started watching Tehran the first two seasons are now available to watch on Apple TV+.

“Tehran” follows Tamar (Niv Sultan), a Mossad hacker-agent who infiltrates Tehran under a false identity. After going rogue at the end of season two and reeling from the loss of her closest allies, in season three, Tamar must find a way to reinvent herself and win back the Mossad’s support if she is to survive.

Tehran S3

“Tehran” is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin, who also serves as co-creator. The executive producers are Eden and Shula Spiegel for Donna and Shula Productions, Alon Aranya for Paper Plane Productions, Julien Leroux for Paper Entertainment, Peter Emerson for Cineflix Studios, Tony Saint, Daniel Syrkin, Moshe Zonder, Dari Shai Slutzky and Tal Fraifeld for Kan.”

After its global debut on Apple TV+ last summer, which featured Glenn Close, the second season of “Tehran” was hailed as “nail-biting,” “thrilling” and “one of the most suspenseful Israeli shows ever made.” Season three of “Tehran” will expand its cast with Hugh Laurie in the role of Eric Peterson, a South African nuclear inspector. Laurie will star alongside Niv Sultan, who will reprise her widely acclaimed role as Mossad agent Tamar Rabinyan, as well as returning stars Shaun Toub and Shila Ommi, and new additions Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.”

Source : Apple





