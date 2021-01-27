Tehran season 2 confirmed for Apple TV+

Apple has this week confirmed it has renewed the Tehran TV series for a second season 2. Tehran is an Israeli espionage propaganda thriller series created by Moshe Zonder for the Israeli public channel Kan 11 and has been written by Zonder and Omri Shenhar and directed by Daniel Syrkin. If you have not yet seen the new espionage thriller check out the trailer for season one below.

“An Israeli Mossad agent infiltrates Iran. But when her mission goes wrong, there’s no way out.”

The storyline of Tehran focuses on the Israeli–Iranian conflict in season one premiered on Apple TV plus during June 2020 and comprised of eight episodes. Apple TV+ bought international rights to the series outside of Israel during June 2020 and will serve as the exclusive streaming home to the series worldwide. As soon as Apple releases more details on when Tehran season two will be premiering we will keep you notified as always.

Source : MacRumours

