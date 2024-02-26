Tecno POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone unveiled at MWC

Mobile World Congress 2024 is taking place in Barcelona, Spain this week and Tecno has unveiled their latest smartphone, the Tecno POVA 6 Pro 5G. The handset comes with a 6.78” FHD+AMOLED screen, which promises a mesmerizing visual experience thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. This means you will be stepping into a world where vibrant videos and immersive games come to life with stunning clarity and fluid motion. The high resolution of the screen ensures that every detail is sharply rendered, making for a truly engaging viewing experience.

Eye comfort has not been overlooked, with the inclusion of PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. These features work together to reduce eye strain during prolonged use, making the POVA 6 Pro 5G ideal for both work and leisure. Additionally, the 1.3mm ultra-slim bezel not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the device but also improves the overall viewing experience by maximizing screen real estate.

Audio quality is another highlight of the POVA 6 Pro 5G, with support for Dolby Atmos technology. This advanced audio solution intelligently optimizes the sound for headphones and built-in speakers alike, offering depth, clarity, and detail that elevate the listening experience to new heights. Whether you’re listening to music, playing games, or watching movies, the sound is immersive, clear, and consistent across a wide variety of content.

For gamers, the POVA 6 Pro 5G is equipped with a SuperCooled System that ensures the device stays cool even during intense gaming sessions. The substantial cooling area effectively dissipates heat, keeping performance smooth and uninterrupted. The E-Sports Pro Operation Engine and TECNO’s 4D Vibration Sense further enhance the gaming experience by providing smoother and more tactile gameplay.

Under the hood, the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 5G processor ensures that the POVA 6 Pro 5G delivers reliable and powerful performance, capable of handling a wide range of tasks with ease. This is complemented by HyperEngine 3.0 Lite, which contributes to a seamless gaming experience. With 256GB ROM and 24GB RAM (12GB physical RAM plus 12GB extended RAM), users have ample storage for apps, photos, videos, and more, without worrying about running out of space.

Security features such as Fingerprint On Display technology enable rapid and secure unlocking of the device, adding an extra layer of convenience. TECNO’s HiOS 14 brings a suite of updates, including Game Space 4.0 and Game Assistant 4.0, optimized for gaming, and an Infrared Remote Control, transforming the POVA 6 Pro 5G into a versatile home hub.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to know that the POVA 6 Pro 5G boasts the series’ first 108MP Ultra Vivid main camera, complemented by a 32MP Dual-tone LED Flash front camera. This setup ensures that whether you’re taking selfies or capturing the world around you, the results are always sharp, vibrant, and full of life.

You can find out more details about the new Tecno POVA 6 Pro 5G smartphone over at the Tecno website at the link below, the handset will go on sale in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and India this month and then it will be expanded to other countries.

Source Tecno



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals