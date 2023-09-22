Tecno Phantom V Flip folding Android phone unveiled

Tecno is stepping up its game with a fresh addition to its line of Android smartphones—say hello to the Tecno Phantom V Flip! This beauty marks Tecno’s grand entry into the world of folding smartphones. Its most striking feature is a generous 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED folding screen that offers Full HD+ resolution, boasting vibrant visuals at 2640 x 1080 pixels.

But wait, there’s more! When the phone is folded, a nifty 1.32-inch AMOLED cover display greets you, showing crisp details at a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. Under the hood, the phone is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity 8050 mobile processor, teamed up with a hefty 8GB of RAM and 256GB of non-expandable storage space.

You won’t have to worry about running out of juice either. The Tecno Phantom V Flip is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery and comes equipped with an impressive 45W fast charging capability, allowing you to power up to 50% in just about 15 minutes!

As for the photography enthusiasts out there, this new folding smartphone won’t disappoint. It features a range of cameras to capture your favorite moments. On the front, there’s a 32-megapixel camera, perfect for snapping selfies or making video calls. Meanwhile, the back of the phone sports a high-quality 64-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens, along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera for panoramic shots.

When it comes to color options, you’ve got two trendy choices—either go for the classic black or opt for a lively purple. As for the price, it will start at INR 49,999, which is roughly equivalent to $605 at current exchange rates. For those in Europe, expect to spend around €700 when tit goes on sale.