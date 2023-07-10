Tecno Camon 20 Premier launched in India

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier smartphone was made official back in May and now Tecno has announced that they are launching the handset in India, the handset will retail for INR 29,999 which is about $360 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 mobile processor, the handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The Tecno Camon 20 Premier comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and the device features a range of cameras,

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and it has 45W fast charging, the handset comes with HIOS 13 which is based on Google’s Android 13 OS.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue, the handset is now available to buy in India from Amazon for the equivalent of $360.

Source GSM Arena



