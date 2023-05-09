Tecno Camon 20 Premier smartphone launched

Tecno has launched a new Android smartphone, the Tecno Camon 20 Premier and the handset comes with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The display on the handset also comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050 mobile processor, the handset comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of nonexpandable storage.

The new Tecno Camon 20 Premier comes with Android 13 and HIOS 13 and it features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 45W fast charging, plus there is a range of high-end cameras. There is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 32-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Dark Wlkin or Serenity Blue, as yet there are no details on how much the device will retail for and also no details on when it will be available. As soon as we get some details on an exact launch date and also information on how much it will cost, we will let you know.

Source Tecno, GSM Arena





