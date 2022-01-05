Technics EAH-A800 wireless noise cancelling headphones

Technics have introduced their new wireless noise cancelling headphones in the form of the EAH-A800 priced at $350 or €349 depending on your location. The over-ear design of the headphones provides excellent sound quality thanks to over 50 years of audio development.

The head phone design features four Mic Beamforming and Noise Suppression Technology and the internal rechargeable battery is capable of providing up to 50 hours of music playback or 30 hours of talk time for calls. watch the videos below for a quick overview of what you can expect from the technology integrated into the ANC headphones.

Wireless noise cancelling headphones

“Backed by Technics’ legendary sound quality, EAH-A800 headphones feature superior audio, exceptional over-the-ear comfort, and sparkling call clarity for home, work, and travel. Unleash a true high-fidelity sound experience in comfortable earbuds. Not only do the EAH-A800 headphones offer excellent audio quality, they also cater to changing lifestyles, especially for those who have adapted to a new, work-from-anywhere routine. Picking up only the speaker’s voice, the EAH-A800 provide crystal clear voice communication even in noisy environments. “

Technics EAH-A800

“Technics’ continuous pursuit of perfection, along with the technologies and expertise it has accumulated through hi-fi development, has given rise to the new EAH-A800 headphones that deliver a truly moving audio experience. The newly developed 40 mm dynamic driver, a free edge diaphragm in the dome and edge composed of different multi-layer material has optimal strength and flexibility to ensure clear sound and deep bass with minimal distortion. The Acoustic Control Chamber accurately controls air flow to enhance the performance of the driver for precise bass and rich spatial expression. Further, use of thin-film polymer multi-layer capacitors—a technology used in Technics’ high-grade audio amplifiers—facilitates a stable current through the audio circuit, which limits distortion and generates high-quality sound. The EAH-A800 also supports High-Resolution Audio Quality with Bluetooth and LDAC technology, delivering a wide, dynamic range of sound with fast response and high definition.”

Source : Technics

