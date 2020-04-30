TechArt Porsche 11 comes with up to 523 horsepower

TechArt are launching a tuned version of the Porsche 911 coupe and cabriolet which will give you up to 523 horsepower.

The company is offering a range of upgrades for the current generation Porsche 911 coupe and cabriolet, this includes models like the Carrera S and Carrera 4S.

Engine power enhancement kits with TECHART’s TECHTRONIC engine management are a key feature of the TECHART refinement range. In 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S models without Gasoline Particulate Filter, the TECHART TECHTRONIC based power upgrade provides an additional 80 horsepower (59 kW) boost which results in an overall power output of 530 horsepower (390 kW). The maximum torque is increased by 100 Newtonmeters to 630 Newtonmeters.Vehicles with Gasoline Particulate Filter: +44 kW (+60 hp), +80 Nm. Total output: 375 kW (510 hp), max. torque: 610 Nm.

One of the core values of TECHART powerkits is the intelligent integration into the vehicle’s electronic management. The power upgrade is activated in the 911’s driving modes Sport and Sport Plus.

You can find out more details about all of the options TechArt ar offering for the Porsche 11 coupe and cabriolet at the link below.

Source TechArt, TopGear

