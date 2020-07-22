Team Group EX Series 2.5″ SATA SSD introduced

Storage manufacturer Team Group as introduce a new addition to their range of solid state drives this week in the form of the new EX Series SSD range offering 512 GB and 1 TB of storage, priced at $57 and $100 respectively. The drives come with a 3-year warranty and are rated for 120 TBW on the 512 GB and 240 TBW on the 1 TB model.

“The powerful sequential transfer speed of reading up to 550 MB/s and writing to 520 MB/s, even small and fragmented files can be operated with high efficiency. It also features the SLC Caching technology to avoid degradation of transfer performance effectively. Besides, the advanced Wear-Leveling technology and ECC function ensure the reliability of the EX Series, making it a must-have upgrade for the performance of your PC.”

Specifications of the Team Group EX Series SSD:

Model EX2

Interface SATA Rev. 3.0 (6Gb/s) – with backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0

Capacity 512GB / 1TB[2]

Voltage DC +5V

Operation Temperature 0°C ~ 70°C

Storage Temperature -40˚C ~ 85˚C

Terabyte Written 512GB / >120TB

1TB / >240TB[3]

Performance Crystal Disk Mark:

Read: Up to 550MB/s Max ; Write: 520MB/s[4]

Dimensions 100(L) x 69.9(W) x 7(H) mm

Humidity 0°C ~ 55°C / 5% ~ 95% RH,non-condensing

Vibration 20G (non-operating)

Shock 1,500G

MTBF 2,000,000 hours

Operating System

Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista

MAC OS 10.4 or later

Linux 2.6.33 or later

Warranty 3-year limited warranty

Source : Team Group

