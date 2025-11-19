TCL’s Lightning Amazon Deals on NXTPAPER Tablets and Smartphones: Save Big on Eye-Friendly Tech Right Now

TCL is rolling out a fresh wave of Amazon discounts across its NXTPAPER lineup, giving shoppers a chance to grab paper-like tablets and the latest NXTPAPER smartphone at some of their lowest prices yet. Whether you’re upgrading a work device, looking for a student-friendly tablet, or want a healthier screen experience, these deals deliver strong value across the board.

Built around TCL’s signature NXTPAPER technology, these tablets and smartphones feature a paper-like display that reduces glare and filters blue light while keeping colors crisp and vibrant. It’s a healthier, more comfortable viewing experience, ideal for reading, streaming, studying, and long hours of daily use.

Amazon Lightning Deals (Nov.18-19)

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Plus: Now $279.99 (was $349.99)

A premium 11.5-inch 2.2K NXTPAPER display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate makes this tablet ideal for entertainment and creative work. Powered by the Helio G100 processor and an 8000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, it delivers all-day performance with quad DTS 3D Boom Sound speakers.

TCL NXTPAPER 14 Android Tablet: Now $349.99 (was $469.99)

TCL’s largest NXTPAPER device features a 14.3-inch 2.4K display, T-Pen support with 4096 pressure levels, and a massive 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Designed for reading, sketching, multitasking, and productivity, it shifts between multiple paper-like modes at the tap of the NXTPAPER key.

TCL NXTPAPER 11 Gen 2: Now $189.99 (was $249.99)

The latest generation of TCL’s 11-inch tablet blends a glare-free NXTPAPER 4.0 display with Android 15, dual speakers, and support for up to 1TB of expandable storage. Lightweight and family-friendly, it’s a strong choice for reading, browsing, schoolwork, and everyday streaming.

TCL 60 XE NXTPAPER 5G Smartphone: Now $189.99 (was $249.99)

The smartphone that brings TCL’s NXTPAPER experience to mobile. Featuring a 6.8-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, Dimensity 6300 processor, 50MP triple camera system, and 5010mAh battery, it’s built for comfort, clarity, and all-day performance.

More Deals on the Way

TCL is expected to release additional discounts and bundles throughout the season, including new offers across its tablet and smartphone lineup. Stay tuned for more. Their official Black Friday & Cyber Monday reveal promotions are on the way, with savings continuing to roll out.



