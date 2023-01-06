TCL RayNeo X2 AR smart glasses unveiled at CES

TCL has unveiled some new Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show, the TCL RayNeo X2.

The new TCL RayNeo AR glasses are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor and they come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

“TCL RayNeo has created the world’s first binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide AR glasses,” said Howie Li, CEO of TCL RayNeo. “The technology RayNeo has developed will set the bar for future innovations in wearable AR as there is no compromise in top technology, style or ease of use. RayNeo X2 is the new frontier of AR glasses, and we’re just getting started.” TCL RayNeo X2 is the world’s first to realize binocular full-color Micro-LED optical waveguide display in AR glasses. Tackling the industry challenge of making AR glasses look like conventional eyeglasses without compromising on tech specs, TCL RayNeo X2 maintains a subtle and lightweight body for everyday wear while serving powerful all-in-one assistant features, from smart navigation and auto-translation to photography and music play. Significant display upgrades, including a high contrast ratio (CR) of up to 100,000:1 and an outstanding image brightness of up to 1,000 nits, generate enhanced visual effects and make the AR glasses ideal for both indoor and outdoor usage.

You can find out more details about the new TCL RayNeo X2 AR smart glasses over at the TCL website at the link below.

Source TCL





