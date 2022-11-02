TCL 40R 5G smartphone unveiled

TCL has launched its latest smartphone, the TCL 40R 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 by 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with Bluetooth 5.1 and 802.11 b/g/n WiFi and it features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with 15W fast charging.

The TCL 40R 5G also features a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Starlight Black and Stardust Purple and it will retail for €240 in Europe.

Source GSM Arena



