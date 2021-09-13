TCL 20 R 5G Android smartphone launching in the UK

TCL is launching a new Android smartphone in the UK, the TCL 20 R 5G and the handset will go on sale in the UK in late October. The handset was made official last week.

The TCL 20 R 5G is a 5G smartphone and the handset comes with a 6.52 inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and it features 4GB of RAM and a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage. There is also a microSD card slot if you need some additional storage.

The handset features a range of cameras including an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls and three rear cameras. The three rear cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

In addition to fast 5G, TCL 20 R 5G offers an immersive and smooth 90Hz refresh rate display with 180Hz touch sampling rate. Every tap, scroll and swipe on TCL 20 5G display is fast and effortless, bringing an ultra-smooth visual experience. Users can also choose the adaptive refresh rate for power-saving benefits, where 90Hz refresh rate is enabled in selected scenarios.

You can find out more details about the new TCL 20 R smartphone over at TCL at the link below, the handset will retail for £179 when it goes on sale.

Source TCL

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals