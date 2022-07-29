Asus Zenfone 9 Android 12 smartphone officially launches

As well as introducing their new refreshed 13-inch ExpertBook B5 notebook and Flip laptop, Asus has also officially launch their new Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone running Google’s latest Android 12 operating system and featuring a 5.9-inch display and powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

The latest Zenfone 9 phone has been totally redesigned to provide users with a premium smartphone available in four new colours. Featuring IP68 certification the phone is equipped with an upgraded dual-camera system with a 50 MP Sony IMX 766 main camera featuring a new 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, electronic image stabilization (EIS) and ultrafast autofocus technology. Together with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256 GB of UFS 3.1 ROM storage.

Asus Zenfone 9 smartphone

“The ALL-NEW compact powerhouse! Zenfone 9 delivers a dynamic, energetic, and eye-catching lifestyle. Its brand-new features and powerful performance let you grab life with one hand, ready to meet every possibility! The ultra-compact, ultra-stylish, and ultra-speedy Zenfone 9 fits perfectly in your hand, yet it packs a big punch thanks to the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4300 mAh battery.

The massively upgraded dual-camera system now includes a 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. Big possibilities are waiting for you, so grab your Zenfone 9 and go!”

“As Zenfone 9 fits perfectly in one hand, the ASUS ZenUI 9 (Android 12) interface has been optimized for one-handed use. There’s also the unique ASUS ZenTouch, a multifunction side-mounted power button incorporating a fingerprint sensor for hassle-free unlocking and support for convenient gesture controls.

The new Connex Case accessory allows users to attach the Connex Card Holder or Connex Smart Stand, and there’s also a new Smart Backpack Mount for safely attaching Zenfone 9 to a backpack’s strap.”

“The advanced 120 Hz AMOLED display offers incredible Delta E < 1 color accuracy and ultra-smooth scrolling, along with a wide 115% sRGB and cinema-grade 112% DCI-P3 color gamuts for ultravivid colors in any conditions. Collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks brings the excellent visuals even further with world-beating color accuracy. The gorgeous display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, so it shrugs off unexpected knocks and scratches to keep it looking good for longer.”

Source : Asus

