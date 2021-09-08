TCL 20 R 5G smartphone gets official

TCL has added a new Android smartphone to their range, the TCL 20 R 5G. The handset comes with a 6.52 inch display with a 90HZ refresh rate and a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The new TCL 20 R 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion, the device comes with Android 11 and it has a single Selfie camera on the front and triple rear cameras.

There are no details on how many megapixels the front camera comes with, the three rear cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and it features USB-C, it is listed on a dutch retailers website for €179. The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, black and blue.

You can find out more details about the new TCL 20 R 5G over at the TCL website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available in more countries.

Source TCL, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals