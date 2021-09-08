TCL 20 R 5G smartphone gets official

TCL has added a new Android smartphone to their range, the TCL 20 R 5G. The handset comes with a 6.52 inch display with a 90HZ refresh rate and a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.
The new TCL 20 R 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.
If you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot for expansion, the device comes with Android 11 and it has a single Selfie camera on the front and triple rear cameras.
There are no details on how many megapixels the front camera comes with, the three rear cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera, a 2 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.
The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and it features USB-C, it is listed on a dutch retailers website for €179. The handset will be available in a choice of two colors, black and blue.
You can find out more details about the new TCL 20 R 5G over at the TCL website at the link below, as yet there are no details on when it will be available in more countries.
