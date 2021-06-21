Talos bicycle multitool designed to fix your bike anywhere

Cyclists searching for a versatile multitool may be interested in the Talos bicycle multi tool launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already raised over $20,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 24 days remaining the multitool has been designed to equip cyclists with all the tools they need to solve all bike issues any time and anywhere.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $29 or £22 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Talos BikePal campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Talos BikePal multi tool project view the promotional video below.

“Last November, thanks to all of you, the first generation of Talos, The Ultimate 14-In-1 EDC Multi-Tool, achieved great success with 703 backers supported. With your support we commit ourselves to making more practical tools that bring great convenience to daily life. Therefore, Talos BikePal has arrived.”

“With the rise of environmental protection consciousness, riding bikes to work is gaining popularity for urban commuters. Talos BikePal is an essential tool to keep your rides worry-free and keep your bike running perfectly. Talos BikePal can also be a great tool for skateboards and scooters! And any other ride you can think of!”

“Talos BikePal multitool is a perfect tool set for daily home projects and maintenance like furniture assembly, personal DIY projects, machinery maintenance and more. It’s essential for an EDC tool to be compact and reliable. Talos BikePal fits perfectly into any pocket, backpack, or bike mounted frame bag!”

