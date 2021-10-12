Taisoca titanium portable outdoor heater stove and grill

Taisoca is a titanium portable outdoor heater and stove designed to provide extra camping comfort in a lightweight, rugged folding fire system which features a double layered design for cooking and heating. Made from 100% titanium the lightweight design is easy to assemble and disassemble when needed and weighs less than 5kg. Fitted with a camping friendly chimney smoke from the outdoor heater safely rises above your campsite, allowing you to enjoy the heat without the smokey side effects normally associated with outdoor fires.

“Camping is great, and venturing into the wilderness is beautiful and exciting… but it should also be more comfortable and convenient than it typically is. Cooking isn’t easy, conventional outdoor stoves aren’t efficient and get damaged quickly, and they can’t work as safe heaters. That’s why we decided to create the ultimate outdoor stove, grill, and heater to add comfort and convenience to any outdoor experience.”

Assuming that the Taisoca funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Taisoca outdoor heater stove and grill project view the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $439 or £324 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Meet Taisoca Portable Outdoor Titanium Stove, an eco-friendly, double-layered stove specifically designed for outdoor adventurers, being also foldable and lightweight to make it incredibly portable. Taisoca Portable Outdoor Titanium Stove leverages the power of titanium to be completely heat-efficient and fire-resistant—its thermal conductivity is better than any other metal, and it doesn’t burn or melt in any outdoor usage circumstance!”

“Another characteristic of titanium is that it starts to gain a different color at around 600-700 degrees. (The change of color starts from 300 to 600 degrees, natural wood fire can burn out the purple and blue). It is more efficient in the way it produces and conducts heat, it is lighter and less dense, so less titanium volume equates to more efficient results when compared to structures built with other metals. “

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the outdoor heater stove and grill, jump over to the official Taisoca crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

