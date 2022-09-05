TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition launched

The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch was made official last month and now Porsche has revealed that this new smartwatch has been launched.

The Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition will be able to connect to certain Porsche models and information from the vehicles will be displayed as Complications on the watch face.

TAG Heuer and Porsche have launched the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition, a luxury connected timepiece inspired by the design of the all-electric Porsche Taycan, with Wear OS exclusive features for Porsche owners where information from cars is displayed directly on the watch face.

The watch follows the launch of the TAG Heuer x Porsche Carrera Chronograph, which celebrated the two companies’ rich history of motor racing heritage and the launch of their global partnership in 2021. Both the physical watch and the software have design features used in the all-electric Taycan, which evokes the car’s exterior. The watch face was inspired by printed circuit boards and racing circuits, offering an animated visual effect which connects Porsche cars and TAG Heuer watches with a feeling of technology and speed.

You can find out more details about the new Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch over at Porsche

