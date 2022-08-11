TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition smartwatch unveiled

Tag Heuer has unveiled a new special edition of its Connected smartwatch, the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition.

The new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre Porsche Edition comes with Google’s Wear OS and it is inspired by the design of the Porsche Taycan.

La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland – 11 August 2022 TAG Heuer and Porsche today launch the new TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition, a luxury connected timepiece inspired by the design of the iconic all-electric Porsche Taycan collection, with exclusive Wear OS features for Porsche owners where information from their car is displayed directly on the watch face.

The watch follows the launch of the TAG Heuer x Porsche Carrera Chronograph, which celebrated the two companies’ rich history of motor racing heritage and the launch of a global partnership in 2021. Since 2015, TAG Heuer has been an unmissable player in the luxury smartwatches category, and the TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 – Porsche Edition offers Porsche owners and fans access to TAG Heuer’s ever-growing ecosystem of exclusive sports, wellness apps and elegant watch faces.

The watch face was inspired by printed circuit boards and racing circuits, offering an animated visual effect which connects TAG Heuer watches and Porsche cars with a feeling of technology and speed. The watch also offers complications which display information from compatible Porsche models directly on the watch face, such as car battery percentage and total mileage.

