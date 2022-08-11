Porsche Taycan EV sets new Nürburgring record (Video)

Porsche has announced that it’s Taycan electric vehicle has set a new Nürburgring record, the car used was the top model, the Taycan Turbo S.

The car was fitted with the new Porsche performance kit and the PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control), it was also fitted with a roll cage and racing seats.

Porsche managed a time of seven minutes and 33 seconds and now holds the record for the fastest electric vehicle at the Nürburgring.

“We’re delighted that the Nürburgring record for electric cars is back in Porsche hands,” says Kevin Giek, Vice President Model Line Taycan. “This lap time not only shows how much potential lies in our new performance kit, but also confirms once again the sports car genes of the Taycan.” The considerable power of the Turbo S, of up to 460 kW (625 PS; Taycan Turbo S: Electric power consumption* combined (WLTP) 23.4 – 21.9 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (WLTP) 0 g/km, Electric range* combined (WLTP) 440 – 468 km, Electric range* in town (WLTP) 524 – 573 km, Electric power consumption* combined (NEDC) 26.0 kWh/100 km, CO₂ emissions* combined (NEDC) 0 g/km), was a key factor in its success. With Launch Control active, the car maxes out at 560 kW (761 PS) from a standstill.

You can find out more details about Porsche’s new EV record at the Nürburgring and their Taycan at the link below.

Source Porsche

