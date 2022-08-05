Original Porsche Cayenne convertible prototype unveiled

The Porsche Cayenne was first launched back in 2002 and now the carmaker has revealed a new Porsche Cayenne convertible prototype that was never released.

Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne this year and now they have decided to uveil this prototype Cayenne.

Surprisingly, what might have appeared the least conventional option, a Cayenne-based convertible approximately 4.8-metres long, was not immediately discarded, but actually built. Today, there is still a single example of the open-top Cayenne kept in storage at the Porsche Museum. It is not a roadgoing prototype, however, but what is known as a Package Function Model – or PFM for short. The designers had the roof removed, but dispensed with the body-stiffening measures necessary for a convertible. Incapable of providing a safe and stable drive, the vehicle is transported to its destination when required. Test drives were never planned, as the convertible PFM was only built to assess four criteria.

Is the seating comfortable throughout the vehicle when the roof tapers in a more coupé-like way towards the rear and when the windscreen and A-pillars are shortened? How practical is the Cayenne as a two-door model with doors which are 20 cm longer? Is it possible to accommodate an elegant, high-quality soft top that can also be folded quickly? And how should the rear end be designed? There was still disagreement on the final issue in 2002, and two different rear sections were designed for the Package Function Model. The left-hand tail light was set low on the rear of the car, while the right-hand one was noticeably higher.

Source Porsche

