The Porsche Cayenne SUV is 20 years old

The first Porsche Cayenne SUV was launched back in 2002, the car is now 20 years old and it has been an incredibly popular car for Porsche.

Porsche only sold two other cars in 2002, the Porsche 911 and the Porsche Boxster, the company now offers a wide range of models. The car is credited with being the vehicle that turned Porsche’s fortunes around.

“The Cayenne has always been a major draw for our brand – it has brought many new customers and fans from all over the world to Porsche over the past 20 years,” says Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing. Porsche had to make some big decisions in the mid-1990s in order to secure its long-term economic success. At the beginning of the decade, the company found itself in one of the most significant economic crises in its history: it was in the red and delivered only 23,060 cars in the 1991/92 financial year. With the Boxster, launched in 1996, Porsche began to manoeuvre its way out of its slump. But it quickly became clear to the management that the legendary 911 and the new mid-engined model alone would not be able to lead the company into a secure future. Plans for a ‘third Porsche’ began to take shape, albeit initially without a firm decision on the segment.

