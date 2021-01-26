Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition shown off in detail (Video)

Porsche recently announced a new limited edition version of their Boxster, the Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition, we have already seen a video of the car and now we have another.

The video below gives us a detailed look at the new limited edition Porsche Boxster and the differences this car has over the standard car.

Porsche designers – Grant Larson, Fabian Schmölz and Harm Lagaaij – take a stroll down Boxster memory lane, exploring the similarities between the original awe-inspiring concept and the new, limited edition Boxster 25 years. Poring over the details, you’ll find that the original character – so synonymous with the name – lies at the heart of this anniversary model.

You can find out more details about the new limited edition Boxster over at Porsche at the link below, just 1250 cars will be made.

Source Porsche

