Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition announced (Video)

The Porsche Boxster is 25 years old and Porsche are launching a limited edition Boxster, the Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition.

The Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition is limited to 1,250 cars worldwide and the car is based on the Boxster GTS 4.0.

The car is powered by a 4.0 litre six cylinder boxer engine with 400 PS and it takes many of its design inspiration from the original Boxster.

One of the most striking features of the special model is the reinterpreted colour Neodyme, a copper-like shimmering brown, which provided an exciting contrast to the basic GT Silver Metallic colour on the pioneering 1993 showpiece. In the special edition, it is used on the front apron, the side air intakes with mono bar as well as for the lettering and the two-tone 20-inch alloy wheels. Porsche is offering the Boxster 25 Years in GT Silver Metallic although Deep Black Metallic and Carrara White Metallic are also available. Another striking element can be found on the fuel filler cap, which is enhanced by Porsche script from the Exclusive Design range. This shines in an aluminium look as do the high-gloss tailpipes of the sports exhaust system while the windscreen surround is finished in contrasting Black.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Boxster 25 Years Edition over at Porsche at the link below.

