Porsche 718 Cayman & Boxster GTS 4.0 were made official earlier and now Porsche has released a promo video for their latest sports cars.

In the video below we get to listen to the 4.0 litre flat six engine in these new GTS models and also get to see the cars in action.



They certainly look impressive from the video and they come with 394.5 horsepower and a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.5 seconds, plus a top speed of 182 miles per hour.

Source Porsche / YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals