Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 get official

Porsche have announced a new high performance version of their 718 Cayman, the Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, they has also announced the new 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

The 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 and 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 come with a 4.0 litre flat six engine, this is the same engine used in the Cayman GT4 and the Boxster Spyder.

The cars comes with 400 PS (394.5 horsepower) and it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.5 seconds and a top speed of 182 miles per hour.

Thanks to standard Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sports suspension, as well as a 20 millimetre lower ride height and Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) with mechanical limited slip rear differential, the new generation of GTS achieves a remarkable balancing act between dynamic handling and everyday comfort. The standard Sport Chrono package with upgraded Porsche Track Precision App also emphasises the athletic character of the mid-engine sports cars. Black contrasting design elements and a dark Alcantara® interior create highlights typical of GTS models.

