New Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition SUV unveiled

Porsche has released an updated version of one of its special edition Cayenne SUVs, the new Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition.

The 2022 Porsche Cayenne Platinum Edition will be available in a choice of different models, this will include the Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and the Cayenne S. The Platinum Edition models will also be available in the Coupe versions as well as the SUV models.

The new Cayenne Platinum Edition model comes with 21 inch RS Spyder Design wheels, sports tailpipes, and more giving the car a more sporty design.

Porsche will offer this new special edition model in a range of colors which will include Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue, and the special color Crayon.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition also comes with extended equipment as standard. This includes LED headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), the panoramic roof system, privacy glass, a Bose ®, surround-sound system, ambient lighting, eight-way leather sports seats, the Porsche Crest on the front and rear headrests, and an analogue clock on the dashboard.

The refined and exclusive appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition is characterised by numerous model-specific details in satin-finish Platinum. The inlays in the slats of the air intakes at the front, the Porsche lettering integrated in the LED rear light strip, the model designation at the rear and the standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels, which are reserved exclusively for the Platinum Edition, are all painted in this colour. Sport tailpipes and side window trims in black further emphasise the sporty, elegant look of the special series. Matching solid colours in white and black, metallic paint finishes in Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue and the special colour Crayon are available.

You can find out more information about the new Cayenne Platinum Edition over at the link below.

Source Porsche

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals