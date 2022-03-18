Porsche 718 Cayman and Boxster will be EVs in 2025

Porsche has announced that its new 2025 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster will be EVs, the company has revealed that the 718 models will be their third electric vehicle range

Porsche has not said exactly when the Porsche 718 Cayman and 718 Boxter will be electric vehicles, they mentioned the middle of the decade which would be 2025.

The company said that “By the middle of the decade, we want to offer our mid-engine 718 sports car exclusively in an all-electric form.”. This will make their third EV following on from the Porsche Taycan and the Porsche Macan EV.

Porsche is planning for the new 718 Cayman and Boxster to be similar in terms of design and driving to the current 718 models, more details from Porsche are below.

“It will have the typical dimensions of a roadster. Always our EVs will be 100 per cent Porsche, rather than being just oriented to EV competitors. When we made the Taycan, our benchmark was the 911.”

The carmaker is expected to use much of the technology from their Misson R EV in the new 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster. They have also confirmed that the new electric 718 Cayman and Boxster models will be built at their Stuttgart factory which is where the Porsche 911 is built and that the cars will share some parts with the 911.

Source Top Gear

