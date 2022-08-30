T-Mobile Magenta MAX customers get Apple TV+

T-Mobile has announced that it is giving it’s Magenta MAX customers Apple TV+, this will now be included in the package for no additional cost.

The Un-carrier just made binge-watching even easier. Today in a video announcement, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert shared that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) will include Apple TV+ in its most popular plan Magenta MAX. Apple TV+ is the home of premium Apple Original drama and comedy series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, including this year’s Oscar Best Picture winner CODA, record-breaking Emmy Award winner Ted Lasso, and hit series such as 14x Emmy Award-nominated drama Severance, as well as Pachinko, For All Mankind, Loot and many more, plus sports, beginning with Friday Night Baseball. This is another incredible benefit just for being a Magenta MAX customer. And it starts August 31.

Today’s news is part of T-Mobile’s ongoing quest to give customers the best value in wireless. Magenta MAX is the plan T-Mobile customers choose more than any other, in large part because it delivers over $225 in added value every month with two or more lines, in addition to unlimited talk, text and premium smartphone data.

You can find out more details about the T-Mobile Magenta Package and the Apple TV+ over at T-Mobile at the link below.

Source T-Mobile

