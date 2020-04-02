T-Mobile has announced that they have now completed their merger with Sprint, the new company will operat under the name of T-Mobile.

As well as announcing the Merger, the companies CEO John Legere has now retired and the new CEO Mike Sievert has taken over.

“During this extraordinary time, it has become abundantly clear how vital a strong and reliable network is to the world we live in. The New T-Mobile’s commitment to delivering a transformative broad and deep nationwide 5G network is more important and more needed than ever and what we are building is mission-critical for consumers,” said Mike Sievert, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “With this powerful network, the New T-Mobile will deliver real choice and value to wireless and home broadband customers and double down on all the things customers have always loved about the Un-carrier. T-Mobile has been changing wireless for good — and now we are going to do it on a whole new level!”

Source T-Mobile

