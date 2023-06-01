System Shock Remake of iconic game now available to play

Embarking on an ambitious project to revive a gem from the annals of gaming history, Nightdive Studios brings to life a faithful remake of System Shock , the iconic game originally released back in 1994. The original at the time brought innovative gameplay mechanics and immersive narrative, “System Shock” is renowned as a ground-breaking classic, one that profoundly influenced the gaming landscape. In this reincarnation, the developers blend elements of the past with the advancements of the present gaming technologies.

The games development and team has successfully maintained the essence of the original while incorporating contemporary features to suit the preferences of today’s gaming audience. These include high-definition visuals that are a far cry from the pixelated graphics of the past, alongside updated controls for improved responsiveness and fluidity of movement.

The visuals have been improved to high-definition, making the game look much sharper and more colorful. The controls have been updated too, so you can move and interact in the game more smoothly. Plus, they’ve given the user interface a complete makeover, making it easier for you to navigate through the game.

But the best part? They’ve brought back Terri Brosius to lend her voice to the game’s most famous villain, SHODAN. If you played the original game, you’d know how her voice added so much to the character! Along with that, they’ve kept the original sounds and music intact, so you still get that nostalgic feeling while playing.

System Shock Remake

“Meet SHODAN. The psychotic AI has taken control of Citadel Station and turned the crew into an army of cyborgs and mutants; She now plans to do the same to Earth. You must explore and battle your way through the depths of a space station gone to hell. Stop SHODAN and avert humanity’s destruction.”

“Become fully immersed: shoot, brawl, crawl, climb, leap and think your way through Citadel Station.”

To sum up, this new “System Shock” is like a blend of the old and the new, giving you a chance to relive one of the most legendary games ever. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your gaming gear and dive right into this revived classic. Check out the launch trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the System Shock Remake now available to purchase on PC via GOG, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Source : Steam : GOG



