Synology DiskStation Manager 7 soon launching

After over seven months of public testing Synology has announced the imminent release of its new DiskStation Manager 7 software bringing with it a huge expansion of the C2 platform with four new cloud services. The new upgrade focuses on building on the applications security, system management capabilities, and improving data collaboration, offering a “large step forward for Synology’s NAS and SAN product lines” explains Synology in its press.

Launching at the same time as the software update are brand new hybrid-cloud services called Hybrid Share and Active Insight. Hybrid Share combines Synology’s C2 storage flexibility with on-premise solutions. Watch the presentation below to learn more about the new Synology DiskStation Manager 7 application which will be rolling out to Synology NAS very soon.

Synology is also releasing both hybrid and cloud-only products for C2, adding a new password manager, directory as a service, cloud backup, and secure file sharing solutions and later this year Synology will be releasing new cloud solutions from Synology: C2 Identity, C2 Backup, C2 Password, and C2 Transfer. C2 Identity is a hybrid-cloud directory as a service to simplify cross-site domain management, while the remaining are standalone solutions that address modern businesses’ needs to protect passwords, share sensitive files, and back up any endpoints and common SaaS cloud services.

“Large amounts of unstructured data is constantly being generated at exponential rates,” said Philip Wong, Synology CEO and Founder. “Traditional centralized storage deployments can no longer keep up with ever-increasing bandwidth and performance demands. Edge cloud products, like Synology’s storage management lineup, are one of the fastest-growing solutions in the market today because they uniquely address the challenges that modern businesses meet.”

Source : Synology

