NAV-01 GMT Swiss Quartz pilot watch $220

If you are in search of a new timepiece you might be interested in the NAV-01 GMT Swiss Quartz pilot watch inspired by aircraft instrumentation and powered by a RONDA 515-24 Swiss Quartz movement. The wristwatch has been designed by pilots providing a unique watch face housed in a 316 Stainless Steel Case available with either a sandblasted stainless steel or black PVD finish.

The wristwatch is water resistant to 20 ATM 660 Feet OR 200 Meters and features Japanese LumiNova illumination on the hands together with a Sapphire Crystal glass with AR Coating and solid stainless steel strap pins and lugs. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $220 or £162 (depending on current exchange rates).

NAV-01 GMT Swiss Quartz pilot watch

“We are very pleased to bring you our tenth campaign and eighth watch project on Kickstarter! The newest addition to our NAV-01 Series; The NAV-01 GMT Quartz Aviator Watch Powered by a RONDA 515-24 Swiss Quartz Movement- Take it on a Test Flight or on a Sunday Drive! Being a pilot myself for over 40 years I have been passionate about everything to do with aviation since my earliest memories. I have tried to reflect my passion for aviation and aircraft cockpits with this new instrument Inspired GMT watch. “

If the NAV-01 GMT crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the NAV-01 GMT Swiss Quartz pilot watch project checkout the promotional video below.

“All military, air traffic control and international flight operations are conducted in one time zone. This time zone is often referred to as ZULU time, GMT or UTC time. This watch has the ability to display time in both GMT and Local time zones simultaneously. The second zone may be set to any other time zone in the world while local time is displayed in the traditional manner. The second time zone is displayed using a separate hand which can be set independently. This is particularly useful for pilots who need to keep track of GMT time or UTC time.”

“If you’re not a pilot, but a seasoned traveler, this watch will become a very useful companion as you jet across multiple time zones. The second time zone can be used to keep track of time back at home while GMT/ZULU time is displayed using the triangular-shaped RED hand. This hand indicates time in the second time zone using the 24ihour rotating bezel.”

