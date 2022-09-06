HBO makes first House of the Dragon episode free to watch on YouTube

If you do not have a subscription to HBO Max or the other partners HBO is streaming its new Game of Thrones prequel TV series on. You will be pleased to know that HBO has made the first episode of its new House of the Dragon TV series free to watch on YouTube for a limited time. The episode is available to residents of the United States and offers a glimpse at what you can expect from the first season and storyline of the new prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

A prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon is the second show in the franchise, created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal for HBO. Both series are based on the A Song of Ice and Fire novels by Martin. The series premiered on August 21, 2022, with the first season consisting of ten episodes. Five days after its premiere, the series was renewed for a second season.

House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine , Matt Smith , Emma D’Arcy , Olivia Cooke , Steve Toussaint , Eve Best , Fabien Frankel , Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans and will consist of 10 episodes with the first two already available.

