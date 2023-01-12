Suzuki eVX concept car unveiled

Suzuki has unveiled its latest concept car, the Suzuki eVX concept. the car was unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023, in Delhi India.

The Suzuki eVX concept comes with a range of around 342 miles and it features a 60kWh battery, you can see more details below.

The eVX is an all-electric concept SUV derived out of Suzuki’s first global strategic EV. It is scheduled to be introduced to the market by 2025. Suzuki offers SUV models such as the Grand Vitara and S-CROSS in various countries around the world. The eVX is a BEV model that combines Suzuki’s strong 4×4 DNA with the advanced features of the latest BEVs. The exterior is designed to be instantly recognizable as a Suzuki SUV. In addition, it aims to carry forward the brand’s 4×4 legacy into the new electric era to deliver a true Suzuki SUV driving experience.

In a press briefing at Auto Expo 2023, President Suzuki said, “I am delighted to unveil the eVX, our first global strategic EV. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority. We are promoting a range of global measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Suzuki will continue providing valuable products to our customers around the world by optimizing them for the way different people live and drive.”

You can find out more information about the new Suzuki eVX concept car over at the Suzuki website at the link below.

Source Suzuki





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals