Surprise! iOS 18 Has Even More Hidden Gems to Discover

iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 introduce a wide array of new features and improvements designed to enhance the overall user experience, making your device more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable to use. These updates span across various apps and functionalities, offering you greater control and flexibility over your device’s appearance and behavior. The video below gives us more details on the features included in the latest iOS release.

Redesigned Control Center

The Control Center has undergone a significant redesign, now featuring customizable widgets and controls. This allows you to tailor the Control Center to your specific needs by adding, removing, and resizing widgets as desired. The introduction of multiple pages enables better organization of controls, making it easier to access the tools you use most frequently. Additionally, the power button now includes a convenient tap-and-hold function, providing quick access to essential power options without the need to navigate through menus.

Enhanced Home Screen Customization

iOS 18 brings a new level of customization to the Home Screen, allowing you to personalize your device’s appearance and functionality like never before. With customizable app placement, you can now stack and move multiple apps simultaneously, making it easier to organize your Home Screen according to your preferences. The introduction of new theme options, including light, dark, automatic, and tinted themes, enables you to change the look and feel of your device to suit your style. Furthermore, you can now adjust icon sizes and use Face ID to lock and hide apps, providing an additional layer of security and privacy.

Customizable app placement for easier organization

New theme options: light, dark, automatic, and tinted

Adjustable icon sizes

Lock and hide apps with Face ID for enhanced security

Customizable Lock Screen

The Lock Screen has also received attention in iOS 18, now supporting customizable widgets and shortcuts. This feature allows you to replace default shortcuts like Flashlight and Camera with your preferred options, ensuring that your most essential tools are always just a tap away. By personalizing your Lock Screen, you can streamline your device usage and save time navigating through apps.

Revamped Photos App

The Photos App has been completely revamped, featuring a new layout designed to make your photo library more organized and accessible. The homepage now includes a comprehensive feed that showcases your photos and memories in a visually appealing manner. Additionally, you can now sort your photos into categorized sections, such as recent days, people, pets, pinned collections, memories, trips, featured photos, media types, and utilities. This makes it easier to find specific photos and relive your favorite moments.

Enhanced Messages App

The Messages App has received several notable improvements in iOS 18. You can now enjoy expanded emoji options, allowing you to express yourself more creatively in your conversations. The ability to send scheduled messages is also a welcome addition, allowing you to compose messages in advance and have them delivered at a specific time. Animated message effects add a fun and dynamic element to your chats, making them more engaging and expressive. Moreover, the introduction of RCS messaging allows for high-quality media sharing with Android users, ensuring a seamless communication experience across platforms.

Improved Calculator App

The Calculator App has been upgraded with several useful features to enhance your calculation experience. A delete function for the last digit has been added, allowing you to quickly correct any input errors. The app now includes a scientific mode for more advanced calculations, as well as a math notes feature that enables you to write handwritten calculations directly within the app. Additionally, a conversion tool for various units and currencies has been integrated, making it easier to perform conversions on the go.

Dedicated Passwords App

iOS 18 introduces a new Passwords App, providing a dedicated space for managing all your passwords, passkeys, codes, and WiFi passwords. This app offers a secure and convenient way to store and access your sensitive information, ensuring that your accounts remain protected while making it easier to manage your login credentials across devices.

Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1

Apple Intelligence, available on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series, brings several exciting enhancements in iOS 18.1. The new Siri features an enhanced animation that makes interactions more engaging and lifelike. A writing tool has been added, allowing Siri to proofread and suggest style adjustments for your text. Notification summarization helps you manage alerts more efficiently by grouping them based on importance and relevance. The photo cleanup tool enables you to easily remove unwanted objects from your images, while a call recording feature is now available for capturing important conversations. Additionally, custom Focus modes have been introduced, helping you reduce interruptions and stay focused on your tasks.

Enhanced Siri animation and writing tool

Notification summarization for better alert management

Photo cleanup tool for object removal

Call recording feature

Custom Focus modes to reduce interruptions

iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 offer a comprehensive suite of tools and features designed to elevate your device’s usability and customization to new heights. With these updates, you can enjoy a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience, making your device an even more integral part of your daily life. Whether you’re organizing your apps, managing your photos, communicating with friends, or using advanced AI features, iOS 18 and iOS 18.1 provide the tools and flexibility you need to make the most of your device.

Source & Image Credit: Daniel About Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals