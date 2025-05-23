Meet the 2025 Surface Pro 12: Unboxing & Initial Setup

The 2025 Surface Pro 12 redefines the standard for portability and versatility in the competitive 2-in-1 device market. Designed to cater to light productivity and creative tasks, it combines a sleek, lightweight design with robust processing power and a vibrant display. Starting at $799, it targets users seeking a compact yet capable solution for everyday computing. However, potential buyers should consider trade-offs, such as limited gaming performance and additional costs for essential accessories, before making a purchase. The video below from

Zollotech gives us more details.

Design and Build

Weighing just 1.5 pounds (686 grams), the Surface Pro 12 is one of the lightest devices in its category, making it highly portable for users on the go. Its aluminum body not only ensures durability but also aids in heat dissipation, eliminating the need for internal fans. Sustainability is a key focus, with battery cells made from 100% recycled cobalt, reflecting Microsoft’s commitment to eco-friendly practices.

The device is available in three elegant colors—Violet, Ocean, and Platinum—and features a sturdy kickstand that supports multiple angles, enhancing usability in various scenarios. However, the absence of a headphone jack and expandable storage may disappoint users who rely on wired audio or require additional storage flexibility. These omissions could limit its appeal to certain segments of the market.

Display

The 12-inch PixelSense LCD display is a standout feature, offering a resolution of 2196×1464 and a pixel density of 220 PPI. It supports 10-point multi-touch and delivers sRGB color accuracy, making it ideal for creative professionals and productivity tasks. The default 60 Hz refresh rate can be increased to 90 Hz, providing smoother visuals for scrolling and animations, which enhances the overall user experience.

However, the reflective screen and 400 nits of brightness may pose challenges in brightly lit environments, such as outdoor settings or areas with high glare. This could impact usability for those who frequently work in such conditions.

Performance

At the core of the Surface Pro 12 is the Snapdragon X Plus processor, which delivers a 50% performance boost compared to its predecessor. Its 8-core architecture, clocked at 3.3 GHz, is paired with 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, making sure smooth multitasking and efficient handling of productivity apps like Microsoft Office and Figma.

The fanless aluminum body effectively dissipates heat, maintaining consistent performance during extended use. Benchmark tests reveal impressive results, with single-core scores of 2,210 and multi-core scores of 9,560, making it a reliable option for everyday tasks. However, the device is not designed for resource-intensive tasks or high-end gaming, which may deter power users seeking a more robust performance profile.

Ports and Connectivity

The Surface Pro 12 is equipped with two USB-C 3.2 ports, offering fast data transfer and charging capabilities. However, the absence of USB-A and the traditional Surface Connect port may require users to invest in adapters for older peripherals.

With Wi-Fi 7 support, the device ensures faster and more stable internet connectivity, making it suitable for remote work and online collaboration. Additionally, it can connect to up to two external 4K displays at 60 Hz, making it a practical choice for multitasking, presentations, or extended work setups.

Accessories

To fully use the Surface Pro 12, users will need to invest in optional accessories. The Surface Pro 12 Keyboard, priced at $150, features a backlit design but lacks the Alcantara palm rest found in earlier models. The Surface Pen, available for $129.99, offers haptic feedback for a more tactile writing experience and attaches magnetically to the device’s back for convenience.

Notably, the device does not include a power adapter, requiring users to purchase a minimum 27W USB-C charger separately. These additional costs can significantly increase the overall investment, which may be a consideration for budget-conscious buyers.

Cameras and Audio

The Surface Pro 12 features a 10 MP Ultra HD rear camera and a 1080p front-facing camera, both of which deliver sharp and clear visuals. The front camera supports Windows Hello facial recognition, providing a secure and convenient login experience.

Audio performance is enhanced by dual studio microphones and improved speakers, which deliver clear sound with volume levels reaching up to 85 dB. This makes the device well-suited for video calls, online meetings, and media consumption, making sure a seamless experience for both work and entertainment.

Battery Life

Battery performance is a strong point for the Surface Pro 12. It offers up to 12 hours of active web use and 16 hours of video playback, making sure all-day productivity for most users. The device also supports 45W fast charging, allowing for quick recharges and minimizing downtime.

In keeping with its eco-friendly design, the battery cells incorporate recycled cobalt, further emphasizing Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability and environmentally conscious manufacturing.

Software and Features

Running on Windows 11, the Surface Pro 12 integrates Microsoft’s Copilot feature, which uses AI to enhance productivity and streamline workflows. The device is optimized for popular apps like Figma and Microsoft Office, making it a reliable tool for students, professionals, and creatives alike.

While the device supports cloud gaming, its performance is insufficient for demanding titles, limiting its appeal to casual gamers. This positions the Surface Pro 12 as a better fit for productivity and light creative tasks rather than intensive gaming or video editing.

Limitations

Despite its many strengths, the Surface Pro 12 has some notable limitations. The absence of Gorilla Glass protection leaves the display more vulnerable to smudges and potential damage. Additionally, its performance is not suited for resource-heavy tasks, such as video rendering or 3D modeling, which may deter users with more demanding needs.

The lack of included accessories, such as a power adapter, further increases the total cost of ownership. This could be a significant drawback for buyers looking for an all-in-one package without additional expenses.

Pricing

Starting at $799, the Surface Pro 12 is competitively priced within its category. However, the cost of essential accessories, such as the keyboard and pen, can significantly increase the overall investment. Configurations vary based on storage and processing power, allowing users to select a model that best fits their specific needs and budget.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Surface Pro 12 is a versatile and portable 2-in-1 device that excels in light productivity, creative tasks, and everyday computing. Its lightweight design, vibrant display, and advanced connectivity options make it an attractive choice for students, professionals, and casual users.

However, its limitations in gaming performance, the absence of included accessories, and the lack of certain features may not suit all users. For those seeking a compact, eco-friendly device and willing to invest in the necessary add-ons, the Surface Pro 12 offers a compelling and practical solution.

Discover other guides from our vast content that could be of interest on Surface Pro 12.

Source & Image Credit: zollotech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals