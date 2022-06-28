Surface thriller streams on Apple TV+ July 29th

Apple has released a new trailer for the upcoming TV series Surface which will be premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service next month and available to watch from July 29, 2022. Produced for Apple TV+ by Apple Studios and Hello Sunshine the TV series stars Mbatha-Raw, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Stephan James, Ari Graynor, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, François Arnaud and Millie Brady. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Surface.

“Set in high-end San Francisco, Surface, stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw (“The Morning Show”) who also executive produces, as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss. As Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together with the help of her husband and friends, she begins to question whether or not the truth she is told is in fact the truth she has lived. Through twists and turns and an unexpected love triangle, this sexy, elevated thriller asks: What if you woke up one day and didn’t know your own secrets? “

Surface TV Series Apple TV+

“West, who created and wrote the original series, also serves as executive producer. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce on behalf of Hello Sunshine. Emmy Award-nominee Sam Miller (“I May Destroy You”), directed four episodes of the series including the pilot and serves as executive producer. Kevin Sullivan, Jennifer Morrison, Tucker Gates also directed episodes. “

Source : Apple

